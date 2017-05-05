EM ASIA FX-Stronger risk sentiment helps most currencies; T$ near 3-week high

(Adds text, updates prices) By Rushil Dutta May 22 Most Asian currencies edged higher on Monday, supported by a slight return in risk appetite though investors remained wary of the ongoing political turmoil in Washington. Asian investors were assessing renewed tensions in the Korean peninsula after North Korea fired a ballistic missile into waters off its east coast on Sunday, but most were taking the North's second missile test in a week in their stride. The South