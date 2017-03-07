FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Chico's Fas expects to open about 10 stores while closing 50 stores
March 7, 2017 / 9:45 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Chico's Fas expects to open about 10 stores while closing 50 stores

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 7 (Reuters) - Chico's Fas Inc:

* Chico's Fas - in fiscal 2017, co anticipates opening about 10 stores while closing 50 stores in its efforts to continue capital allocation and cost reduction initiatives

* Chico's Fas - in fiscal 2017, co anticipates 14-18 net closures of Chico's stores, 14-18 net closures of WHBM stores, and 6-10 net closures of Soma Stores

* Chico's Fas - co's unaffiliated franchisee expects to continue opening franchise locations in Mexico Source text: (bit.ly/2lUMOLG) Further company coverage:

