5 months ago
BRIEF-Children's Place Inc posts Q4 adj. earnings $1.88/shr
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 8, 2017 / 12:43 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Children's Place Inc posts Q4 adj. earnings $1.88/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 8 (Reuters) - Childrens Place Inc

* The Children's Place reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Sees Q1 2017 earnings per share $1.53 to $1.63

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $6.50 to $6.65

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.88

* Q4 earnings per share $1.86

* Q4 sales $520.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $522.2 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy 2017 share guidance assumes a low single digit increase in comparable retail sales for year

* Q1 share guidance assumes a low single digit increase in comparable retail sales

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $5.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

