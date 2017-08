Feb 22 (Reuters) - Chimerix Inc

* Chimerix announces final data from advise trial of brincidofovir at BMT Tandem meetings

* Chimerix Inc says results show higher survival rate in adenovirus-infected patients with a virologic response to brincidofovir

* Chimerix Inc says mortality rates were lower in pediatric patients than in adult patients