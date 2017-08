March 29 (Reuters) - China Agri-industries Holdings Ltd

* During year, group's revenue increased 8.0% from a year earlier to hk$89,162.5 million.

* Board of directors recommended payment of a final dividend of 5.4 hk cents

* FY net profit hk$1,419.1 million versus loss of hk$332.730 million