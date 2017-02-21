FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-China Agri-Products flags FY net loss of HK$778.6 mln
February 21, 2017 / 10:19 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-China Agri-Products flags FY net loss of HK$778.6 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 22 (Reuters) - China Agri-products Exchange Ltd :

* Group incurred a net loss of approximately HK$778.6 million during year ended 31 December 2016

* Fy turnover HK$603.1 million versus HK$365.2 million

* Directors do not recommend payment of any dividend in respect of years ended 31 december 2016 and 2015 respectively

* Conditions indicate existence of a material uncertainty which may cast significant doubt about group's ability to continue as a going concern Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

