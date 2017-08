May 19 (Reuters) - China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Ltd :

* On 16 MAY 2017, each of special purpose companies, and trust entered into FLR transaction documents

* Total consideration for assignment of FLR of approximately US$64.7 million was received by co in cash

* Co plans to use proceeds arising from realisation transaction for prepayment of relevant aircraft financing