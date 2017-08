May 31 (Reuters) - China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Ltd :

* Company, through six of its special purpose vehicles, entered into CEA Aircraft lease agreements with CEA respectively

* Co, through wholly-owned special purpose vehicles, agreed to lease six airbus A320 aircraft to CEA

* Six airbus aircraft are expected to be delivered to CEA between 2017 and 2018