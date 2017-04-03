BRIEF-China Aircraft Leasing says unit to purchase two aircraft from Airbus

April 3 (Reuters) - China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Ltd

* CALC (BVI), a wholly-owned subsidiary of company, and Airbus entered into aircraft purchase agreement

* CALC (BVI) agreed to purchase two Airbus aircraft from Airbus

* Aggregate list price for two Airbus aircraft is approximately US$216.8 million

* Consideration will be funded through commercial bank loans and group's working capital

* Is in active discussion with various airline customers for two Airbus aircraft, as at date , no formal lease agreement reached