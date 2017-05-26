FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 26, 2017 / 12:44 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-China Animal Healthcare updates on winding up petition against company

1 Min Read

May 26 (Reuters) - China Animal Healthcare Ltd

* Received a petition dated 19 May 2017 filed by petitioner, a substantial shareholder , in Court Of First Instance

* Petitioner alleged affairs of co conducted by WANG, with management of co, in manner which is unfairly prejudicial to co​

* ‍hearing of petition is scheduled to be heard on 26 July 2017​

* Petitioner seeks a buy-out order and seeks, as an alternative remedy, a winding-up order against company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

