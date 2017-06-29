June 29 China Animal Husbandry Industry Co Ltd :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.2350 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on July 4

* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 5 and the dividend will be paid on July 5

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/aWZZqW

