China stocks rise, led by commodity shares as dollar weakens; financials lift HK
* HK bets on supportive policies ahead of handover anniversary
June 29 China Animal Husbandry Industry Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.2350 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on July 4
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 5 and the dividend will be paid on July 5
SHANGHAI, June 29 The China National Machinery Industry Corp (Sinomach) will merge with The China High-Tech Group, the country's state asset regulator said on Thursday, part of China's ongoing efforts to slim down its bloated state sector.