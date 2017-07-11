BRIEF-Lippo China Resources updates developments regarding ongoing bankruptcy proceedings of CS Mining
* Group has made an investment in a joint venture consortium as a bidding vehicle for sale process
July 11 China Animation Characters Company Ltd :
* Crosby Securities to procure in cash for bonds in an aggregate principal amount of up to HK$100 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Group has made an investment in a joint venture consortium as a bidding vehicle for sale process
* For month ended 30 June 2017, company achieved contracted sales of approximately rmb10.08 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: