June 30 China Animation Characters Company Ltd

* China animation characters company ltd -fy profit attributable to owners of company was hk$94.8 million, representing a decrease of 14.1%

* Revenue was hk$770.7 million for year ended 31 march 2017, representing an increase of 41.4%

* ‍board proposes a final cash dividend of 2 hk cent per share