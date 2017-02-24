Feb 24 China Aoyuan Property Group Ltd

* Vendors, purchaser, vendor guarantors, purchaser guarantors and target company entered into equity transfer agreement

* Deal for consideration of RMB984.9 million

* Vendors are Shenzhenshi Qiushuo Investment Development and Shenzhenshi Zhongnanhuali Investment; vendor guarantors is Shenzhen Nanxian Technology

* Purchaser is Aoyuan Group (Guangdong); target company is Shenzhenshi Qiuming Investment Development Co