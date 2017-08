Aug 1 (Reuters) - China Aoyuan Property Group Ltd

* Expects to record increase of not less than 40 percent in net profit for HY ended June 2017 as compared to same period of 2016

* Expected result due to increase in group's total gross floor area delivered to buyers for six months ended 30 June Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2uTWoVp] Further company coverage: