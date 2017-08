March 1 (Reuters) - China state planner National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) says:

* Unit of Ninghai Zhidou Electric Vehicles Co Ltd, backed by China's Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd, given approval for electric vehicle manufacturing project worth 881.2 million yuan ($128 million) with annual production capacity of 40,000 vehicles Source text in Chinese: [bit.ly/2lbf952] ($1 = 6.8794 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Beijing monitoring team and Jake Spring)