March 31 (Reuters) - Chinese state planner National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) says:

* Approves unlisted Henan Suda Electric Vehicle Technology Co Ltd for 2.6 billion yuan ($377 million) green car project with 100,000 unit annual production capacity Source text in Chinese: [bit.ly/2ohelwP] ($1 = 6.8995 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Beijing monitoring team and Jake Spring)