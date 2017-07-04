BRIEF-Central China Real Estate records property contracted sales of rmb5,002 mln in June
* In month of June 2017, group achieved property contracted sales of RMB5,002 million
July 4 China Assets Holdings Ltd
* Proposal for privatisation of china assets (holdings) limited
* Upon cancellation of scheme shares each scheme shareholder will be entitled to receive hk$6.8 in cash for each scheme share
* Scheme shares are in aggregate valued at approximately hk$335.5 million
* Independent committee established by board to make a recommendation to scheme shareholders as to whether terms of proposal are fair
* Independent committee established by board to make a recommendation to scheme shareholders as to whether terms of proposal are fair

* Application has been made by company to stock exchange for resumption of trading in shares
BEIJING Torrential rain lashed parts of central and south China on Monday, with floods damaging crops, forcing hundreds of thousands from their homes and killing at least 33, while the north wilted in a heat wave and drought-like conditions.