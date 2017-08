March 30 (Reuters) - China Automotive Systems Inc

* China Automotive Systems reports fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.18

* Q4 sales rose 24.6 percent to $149.6 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $485 million

* China Automotive Systems Inc - "We expect our gross margin to recover in 2017"