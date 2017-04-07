FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-China Beidahuang Industry Group enters placing agreement with placing agent China Sky Securities
April 7, 2017 / 3:01 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-China Beidahuang Industry Group enters placing agreement with placing agent China Sky Securities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 7 (Reuters) - China Beidahuang Industry Group Holdings Ltd

* Company entered into placing agreement with placing agent

* Co to appoint placing agent and underwriter for purpose of procuring, not less than six placees to subscribe in cash for convertible bonds

* Assuming convertible bonds are fully placed, on initial conversion price of hk$0.40 per conversion share, 500 million conversion shares will be allotted

* Net proceeds from placing are estimated to be approximately hk$195 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

