BRIEF-China Beidahuang Industry Group enters placing agreement with placing agent China Sky Securities

April 7 (Reuters) - China Beidahuang Industry Group Holdings Ltd

* Company entered into placing agreement with placing agent

* Co to appoint placing agent and underwriter for purpose of procuring, not less than six placees to subscribe in cash for convertible bonds

* Assuming convertible bonds are fully placed, on initial conversion price of hk$0.40 per conversion share, 500 million conversion shares will be allotted

* Net proceeds from placing are estimated to be approximately hk$195 million