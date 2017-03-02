BRIEF-China Bicycle Co Holdings to increase stake in Anmingsi to 55 pct for 61.6 mln yuan

March 1 (Reuters) - China Bicycle Co Holdings Ltd :

* Says it will invest 61.6 million yuan in Anmingsi Corporation, which is engaged in intelligent system integration and other related business

* Says it will increase its stake in Anmingsi Corporation to 55 percent from 0 percent after the capital injection

* In the previous plan, co aims to invest 800 million yuan for 66.67 percent stake in the target co Anmingsi

