FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-China Bicycle Co Holdings to increase stake in Anmingsi to 55 pct for 61.6 mln yuan
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Coal
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
March 2, 2017 / 8:39 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-China Bicycle Co Holdings to increase stake in Anmingsi to 55 pct for 61.6 mln yuan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - China Bicycle Co Holdings Ltd :

* Says it will invest 61.6 million yuan in Anmingsi Corporation, which is engaged in intelligent system integration and other related business

* Says it will increase its stake in Anmingsi Corporation to 55 percent from 0 percent after the capital injection

* In the previous plan, co aims to invest 800 million yuan for 66.67 percent stake in the target co Anmingsi

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/HcwBA1

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.