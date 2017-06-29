BRIEF-Everchina International FY revenue from continuing operations amounted to hk$68 million
* Fy revenue from continuing operations amounted to hk$68 million, representing a decrease of 21.7%
June 29 China Bio Cassava Holdings Ltd :
* Fortune Credit as lender and both customer A and customer B collectively as joint borrowers entered into facility letter
* Pursuant to deal Fortune Credit has agreed to grant loan in amount of HK$7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fy revenue from continuing operations amounted to hk$68 million, representing a decrease of 21.7%
June 29 China Harmony New Energy Auto Holding Ltd