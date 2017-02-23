BRIEF-Tanker firm Frontline says DHT Holdings rejected an improved offer
* Frontline q4 net result $18.3 million (reuters poll $20 million)
Feb 23 China Biologic Products Inc
* China Biologic reports financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016
* Q4 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.95
* Q4 earnings per share $0.69
* Q4 sales rose 13.6 percent to $77.6 million
* China Biologic Products says expects total sales to grow 13% to 15% in RMB terms for 2017
* China Biologic Products Inc sees 2017 non-GAAP adjusted net income to grow 18% to 20% in RMB terms Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Frontline q4 net result $18.3 million (reuters poll $20 million)
SINGAPORE, Feb 28 Crude oil edged higher on Tuesday, underpinned by high compliance with OPEC's production cuts even as the market remains anchored by rising U.S. production.
* Investors look to Trump speech for clarity on economic policy