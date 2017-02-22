BRIEF-China Candy enters into placing agreement

Feb 23 (Reuters) - China Candy Holdings Ltd-

* Company entered into placing agreement with placing agent

* Company to allot and issue, and placing agent to place,up to 268 million new shares to not less than six places at placing price of HK$0.148 per placing share

* Gross proceeds and net proceeds from placing are expected to be about HK$39.7 million and about HK$38.7 million

* Expected that about HK$20 million, representing about 51.7 PCT of net proceeds from placing, will be used for purchasing a premise for office use