6 months ago
BRIEF-China Candy enters into placing agreement
#Chinese Labor Unrest
February 22, 2017 / 11:02 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-China Candy enters into placing agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 23 (Reuters) - China Candy Holdings Ltd-

* Company entered into placing agreement with placing agent

* Company to allot and issue, and placing agent to place,up to 268 million new shares to not less than six places at placing price of HK$0.148 per placing share

* Gross proceeds and net proceeds from placing are expected to be about HK$39.7 million and about HK$38.7 million

* Expected that about HK$20 million, representing about 51.7 PCT of net proceeds from placing, will be used for purchasing a premise for office use Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

