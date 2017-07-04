BRIEF-Credit China Fintech says expects to record significant increase in HY profit attributable
* Expects to record significant increase in its unaudited profit attributable to owners of company for six months ended 30 June 2017
July 4 China Child Care Corporation Ltd :
* Queen's Finance Limited entered into loan agreement with borrowers
* Pursuant to deal lender agreed to grant to borrowers, independent third parties, a loan with principal amount of HK$75 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Expects to record significant increase in its unaudited profit attributable to owners of company for six months ended 30 June 2017
* Proposes to consolidate every 10 existing shares of par value of HK$0.002 each of co into 1 consolidated share of par value of HK$0.02 each Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: