Feb 17 Zhejiang Garden Bio-chemical High-tech Co Ltd

* Says shareholder China Cinda Asset Management plans to unload up to 4.96 percent stake in the company at no lower than 20 yuan ($2.91) per share until Dec 31, 2017

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2ldNcX2

