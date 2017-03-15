BRIEF-China City Infrastructure Group expects to record a loss for financial year ended 31 Dec 2016

March 15 (Reuters) - China City Infrastructure Group Ltd

* Expected to record a significant loss in financial results of group for financial year ended 31 december 2016

* China city infrastructure group ltd -expected result due to impairment loss on goodwill of property development business

* Expected that financial results of group for financial year ended 31 dec 2016 will show an increase in loss of about 150%