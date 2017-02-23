FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-China Construction Bank in deal to invest in Nanjing Iron & Steel's unit
February 23, 2017 / 12:15 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-China Construction Bank in deal to invest in Nanjing Iron & Steel's unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Nanjing Iron & Steel Co Ltd

* Says it, controlling shareholder and China Construction Bank's branch sign letter of intent to invest in company's unit

* Says China Construction Bank's branch, controlling shareholder plan to invest 3.0 billion yuan ($436.30 million), 750 million yuan in company's unit for repaying debts, boosting liquidity

* Says share trade to resume on Feb 24

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2molwOu; bit.ly/2lO1n7O

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8760 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

