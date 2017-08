BRIEF-China Construction Bank reports 2016 financial results

March 29 (Reuters) - China Construction Bank Corp

* Says 2016 net profit at 231.46 billion yuan ($33.61 billion) versus 228.15 billion yuan year ago

* Says NPL ratio at 1.52 percent at end-2016 versus 1.58 percent end-2015

* Says net interest margin at 2.20 percent at end 2016 versus 2.63 percent end 2015

* Says common equity tier 1 ratio at 12.98 percent at end-2016 versus 13.13 percent end-2015

