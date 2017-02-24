Feb 24 China Cord Blood Corp:

* China cord blood corporation reports financial results for the third quarter and first nine months of fiscal 2017

* Q3 earnings per share RMB 0.70

* Q3 revenue rose 18.6 percent to RMB 200.9 million

* China Cord Blood Corp - Q3 revenue up 18.6pct yoy to $28.9 million

* In Q3 2017, added 19,712 new subscribers

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.10 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: