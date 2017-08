March 30 (Reuters) - China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co Ltd:

* FY profit for year RMB1.56 billion versus RMB1.05 billion

* FY total revenue RMB 10.82 billion versus RMB 10.64 billion

* Board recommended a final dividend of RMB0.556 per 10 ordinary shares for year ended December 31, 2016