April 3 (Reuters) - China Development Bank International Investment Ltd:

* Entered into uncommitted revolving loan facility agreement with china minsheng banking corp., ltd., hong kong branch

* CMBC hk will provide an uncommitted revolving loan facility to company in amount of up to usd100 million

* Says cmbc hk as lender and company as borrower

