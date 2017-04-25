FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-China Development Financial Holding says mergers between units
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
April 25, 2017 / 7:33 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-China Development Financial Holding says mergers between units

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - China Development Financial Holding Corp :

* Says co's units KGI Securities (Singapore) Pte Ltd (KSSPL) and KGI Futures (Singapore) Pte Ltd (KFSPL) planed to merge, and KFSPL will be dissolved after transaction

* Says co's units KGI Asia Limited (KGIA), KGI Securities (Hong Kong) Limited (KSHKL), KGI Wealth Management Limited (KGIWM) and Grand Cathay Securities (Hong Kong) Limited(GCS), and KSHKL, KGIWM and GCS will be dissolved after transaction

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/5fFnP7 ; goo.gl/TRguaX

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.