April 11 (Reuters) - China Display Optoelectronics Technology Holdings Ltd

* Discloseable and connected transaction - sale and purchase agreement

* CDOT Huizhou and TCL Mobile Communication entered into sale and purchase agreement

* Deal at a consideration of RMB105.3 million

* CDOT Huizhou agreed to purchase target shares which represented 100% equity interest of target company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: