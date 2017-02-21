FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-China Distance Education Holdings reports financial results for Q1 fiscal year 2017
February 21, 2017 / 10:23 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-China Distance Education Holdings reports financial results for Q1 fiscal year 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 21 (Reuters) - China Distance Education Holdings Ltd

* China Distance Education Holdings reports financial results for first quarter fiscal year 2017

* Q1 revenue rose 31.2 percent to $32 million

* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $21.7 million to $22.9 million

* Qtrly total course enrollments reached 1,293,000, an increase of 8.5 pct from Q1 of fiscal 2016

* Qtrly diluted net income per american depositary share $0.259

* Qtrly diluted non-GAAP net income per ads $0.275 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

