5 months ago
BRIEF-China Distance Education Holdings announces restructuring of Zhengbao Yucai
#Market News
March 31, 2017 / 8:55 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-China Distance Education Holdings announces restructuring of Zhengbao Yucai

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 31 (Reuters) - China Distance Education Holdings Ltd

* China Distance Education Holdings Limited announces restructuring of Zhengbao Yucai

* China Distance Education Holdings Ltd says restructuring is an all-cash transaction

* China Distance Education - Agreement to sell 80% equity interest in Xiamen Netinnet Software to Beijing Zhengbao Yucai for RMB221 million

* China Distance Education - Board appointed special committee composed solely of independent directors to evaluate and review key terms of restructuring

* China Distance Education - Board authorized special committee to retain legal counsel and financial advisor to advise special committee on proposed restructuring Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

