BRIEF-Cherokee Global enters license agreements for its Hi-Tec, 50 Peaks brands
* Cherokee Global Brands announces multi-category license agreements to expand its hi-tec and 50 peaks brands throughout North America
July 10 China Distance Education Holdings Ltd :
* China Distance Education Holdings Limited announces strategic investment in Beijing Ruida
* China Distance Education Holdings Ltd- deal for a total consideration of RMB192 million
* China Distance Education Holdings Ltd- signed definitive agreement to acquire 40% equity interest in Beijing Ruida Chengtai Education Technology Co
* China Distance Education Holdings Ltd- acquisition of 40% equity interest in Beijing Ruida is an all-cash transaction
* China Distance Education Holdings Ltd- in addition, co has right to further increase its equity interest in Beijing Ruida up to 60% before April 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* ESL Partners, L.P. and Edward S. Lampert announce material change to previous early warning report