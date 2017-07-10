July 10 China Distance Education Holdings Ltd :

* China Distance Education Holdings Limited announces strategic investment in Beijing Ruida

* China Distance Education Holdings Ltd- deal ‍for a total consideration of RMB192 million​

* China Distance Education Holdings Ltd- ‍signed definitive agreement to acquire 40% equity interest in Beijing Ruida Chengtai Education Technology Co​

* China Distance Education Holdings Ltd- ‍acquisition of 40% equity interest in Beijing Ruida is an all-cash transaction​

* China Distance Education Holdings Ltd- ‍in addition, co has right to further increase its equity interest in Beijing Ruida up to 60% before April 2019​