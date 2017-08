March 22 (Reuters) - China Dongxiang (Group) Co Ltd

* FY net profit rmb870 million versus rmb803 million

* FY sales rmb 1,501 million versus rmb 1,469 million

* Recommended distribution of final dividend and a final special dividend of rmb2.13 cents and rmb2.13 cents per ordinary share, respectively