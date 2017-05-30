FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-China Eco-farming announces acquisition of entire issued share capital of Shunxin Holdings Ltd
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
Reuters Focus
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
May 30, 2017 / 11:43 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-China Eco-farming announces acquisition of entire issued share capital of Shunxin Holdings Ltd

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 30 (Reuters) - China Eco-farming Ltd

* Announces acquisition of entire issued share capital of shunxin holdings limited

* Consideration cbs are convertible at conversion price of hk$0.06 per consideration conversion share

* Vendor cosmic bliss and purchaser champion front ltd and co enter sale and purchase agreement

* Vendor has agreed to sell to champion front ltd the sale shares at consideration of hk$120 million

* Kingston Securities Limited and co entered into placing agreement

* Kingston Securities to procure subscribers to subscribe for placing convertible bonds in aggregate principal amount of hk$360 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.