BRIEF-China Energy Development says currently in talks for a possible equity fund-raising

April 26 (Reuters) - China Energy Development Holdings Ltd :

* currently in preliminary negotiation with independent financial institutions in relation to possible equity fund- raising

* however no binding agreement has been entered into by company with any financial institutions

* Refers to equity fund raising involving possibly issue of new shares of co at size of hk$400 million or above

* to apply for leave of cayman court to consent to possible equity fund-raising, in reference to grant of injunction order by court