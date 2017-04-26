FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-China Energy Development says currently in talks for a possible equity fund-raising
April 26, 2017 / 2:24 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-China Energy Development says currently in talks for a possible equity fund-raising

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - China Energy Development Holdings Ltd :

* currently in preliminary negotiation with independent financial institutions in relation to possible equity fund- raising

* however no binding agreement has been entered into by company with any financial institutions

* Refers to equity fund raising involving possibly issue of new shares of co at size of hk$400 million or above

* to apply for leave of cayman court to consent to possible equity fund-raising, in reference to grant of injunction order by court Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

