BRIEF-China Enterprise returns to profit in 2016, withdraws delisting warning

Feb 21 (Reuters) - China Enterprise Co Ltd

* Says it returns to net profit of 655.5 million yuan ($95.26 million) in 2016 versus net loss of 2.5 billion yuan year ago

* Says it applies to withdraw delisting risk warning after it has returned to net profit in 2016

* Says it applies to resume bond listing in Shanghai stock exchange after it has returned to net profit in 2016

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2l36my6; bit.ly/2li6MDn ; bit.ly/2l3bhyU

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8815 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)