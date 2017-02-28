BRIEF-China Zheshang Bank updates on proposed initial public offering of A shares
* Number of a shares to be issued will be not more than 4.49 billion shares, representing 31.70% & 25.00% of domestic shares in issue & total issued share capital
Feb 28 China Essence Group Ltd
* Refers to announcement dated 3 june 2014 in relation to company being placed on watch-list
* For 3q fy2017 group is not able to finalise and announce its q3 financial statements as is unable to obtain full information on state of affairs of group
* Both former executive chairman /ceo and management have continued to remain uncontactable Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Number of a shares to be issued will be not more than 4.49 billion shares, representing 31.70% & 25.00% of domestic shares in issue & total issued share capital
BEIJING/SYDNEY/TAIPEI China said it would "resolutely strike" against the "Dalai Lama clique's separatist activities" as protesters planned demonstrations in major world cities on Friday to mark the anniversary of a Tibetan uprising against Chinese rule in 1959.
March 10 China Smarter Energy Group Holdings Ltd :