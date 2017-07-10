BRIEF-China Real Estate's unit wins land auction
* Says unit wins land auction for 205.7 million yuan ($30.24 million) in Tianjin
July 10 China Everbright Ltd:
* Company will issue first tranche of corporate bonds for year of 2017 which will have a principal amount of RMB2.5 billion
* Coupon rate for type 1 bonds and type 2 bonds shall be fixed at 4.55 pct and 4.80 pct, respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG Dalian Wanda Group on Monday said it would sell 91 percent of 13 tourism projects, as well as 76 hotels in China, to Sunac China for a total of 63.18 billion yuan ($9.3 billion).