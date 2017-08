April 13 (Reuters) - China Everbright Ltd

* Company entered into a facility letter

* Pursuant to deal an independent third party bank has agreed to grant a revolving and term loan of up to HK$1.5 billion

* Under facility letter, it will be an event of default if China Everbright Holdings co ceases to be single largest shareholder of co Source text (bit.ly/2oCfkqp) Further company coverage: