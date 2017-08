April 25 (Reuters) - China Evergrande Group

* Shi Junping has been appointed as an executive director of company

* Xu Wen has resigned as an executive director of company

* Xu will remain as a vice president of company

* Xu resigened due to his new appointment as chairman and executive director of Hengten Networks Group Limited