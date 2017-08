March 17 (Reuters) - China Evergrande Group:

* Entered into purchase agreement with, among others, credit suisse, china merchants securities (hk) and haitong international

* Agreement in connection with issue of (i) US$500 million 7.0pct senior notes due 2020; and (ii) US$1,000 million 8.25pct senior notes due 2022

* Offering price of notes will be 100pct of principal amount of notes and gross proceeds will be us$1.5 billion