March 28 (Reuters) - China Evergrande Group

* FY revenue increased by 58.8% to rmb211.44 billion for year ended 31 december 2016 from rmb133.13 billion for 2015

* Net profit for 2016 is rmb17.62 billion, 1.6% more than that of last year

* Fy net profit rmb5,091 million versus rmb10,460 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: