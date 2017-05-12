BRIEF-China Evergrande Group says unit entered into 10 project agreements

May 12 (Reuters) - China Evergrande Group:

* Hengda real estate, a subsidiary of co, its related subsidiaries and project co entered into 10 project agreements with fund manager

* Pursuant to agreements, fund will invest a total of approximately RMB10.85 billion

* Upon completion of investment, actual shareholding of group in project company will be diluted from 100% to approximately 62.96%.

* Fund manager is CIF (shenzhen) equity investment fund management company