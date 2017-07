July 25 (Reuters) - China Evergrande Group

* Expected to record a substantial increase in its unaudited net profit and profit attributable to company's shareholders for hy ended 30 june 2017

* Expected result due to strong increase in average selling price of properties delivered by group

* ‍unaudited net profit for half year expected to be approximately 3 times of that for previous year​