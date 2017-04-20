FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-China Evergrande updates on reorganisation co-operation agreement with Shenzhen Real Estate
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
April 20, 2017 / 3:06 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-China Evergrande updates on reorganisation co-operation agreement with Shenzhen Real Estate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - China Evergrande Group

* Kailong Real Estate and Hengda Real Estate entered into a supplemental agreement with Shenzhen Investment and Shenzhen Real Estate

* Company would like to inform shareholders that owing to preparation work in relation to proposed reorganisation is still on-going

* Deal to extend exclusivity period and term of cooperation agreement from original seven months from date of cooperation agreement to 31 dec 2017 Source text (bit.ly/2oTS6u8) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.